Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING... ...COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Coastal Flood Watch, up to two feet of inundation above ground level possible in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 10 PM EDT this evening. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from this evening through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Some shoreline erosion may occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 26/05 AM 3.5 1.5 1.7 1 NONE 26/06 PM 3.5 1.5 1.9 1 NONE 27/06 AM 4.0 2.0 2.1 1 MINOR 27/06 PM 3.4 1.4 1.9 1 NONE 28/07 AM 3.5 1.5 1.6 1 NONE 28/07 PM 2.7 0.7 1.2 1 NONE BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 26/03 AM 3.5 1.4 1.6 2 MINOR 26/03 PM 3.6 1.5 2.0 1 MINOR 27/03 AM 3.9 1.8 2.0 1 MODERATE 27/03 PM 3.4 1.3 1.9 1 MINOR 28/04 AM 3.4 1.3 1.5 1 MINOR 28/04 PM 2.7 0.6 1.2 1 NONE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 26/02 AM 3.4 1.2 1.4 1 NONE 26/02 PM 3.7 1.5 1.8 1 MINOR 27/02 AM 3.9 1.7 1.8 1 MINOR 27/02 PM 3.5 1.3 1.7 1 NONE 28/03 AM 3.4 1.2 1.3 1 NONE 28/03 PM 2.8 0.6 1.1 1 NONE &&