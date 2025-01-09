Georgetown HAZMAT

First responders were on the scene Wednesday night when a shelter-in-place was ordered for some Georgetown residents after a hazmat situation occurred at the Perdue plant on Savannah Road.

GEORGETOWN, DE– A hazardous materials incident at a Sussex County Perdue plant forced neighbors to shelter in place for several hours Wednesday evening.

Officials say the threat has since dissipated. 

The incident reportedly began around 4:40 p.m. on Jan. 8 when, according to Perdue, a chemical supplier accidentally mixed peracetic acid into a caustic chemical tank, creating a smoke plume over the facility at 20621 Savana Road.

The USDA says peracetic acid, or peroxyacetic acid, is a peroxide-based sanitizer used to minimize bacterial contamination and spoilage in the meat and poultry industries. Concentrated forms of the colorless corrosive liquid can cause damage to the eyes and skin, according to the agency. Perdue also cites nausea and dizziness as potential symptoms.

"We are working closely with emergency responders and will provide updates as needed," a Perdue spokesperson said. 

Delaware State Police Spokesperson Lewis Briggs said four plant workers exposed to the chemicals were treated at the scene for eye irritation and coughing, but were not transported to the hospital. 

The Georgetown Police Department issued an emergency notification across local television stations around 6:20 p.m., advising those in the area to shelter in place, posting on Facebook that experts were assessing the threat. 

The Georgetown Fire Department also asked neighbors via Facebook to avoid Savana Road and surrounding streets, which authorities closed around 6:30 p.m.

Numerous residents across Delaware, including in Kent and New Castle Counties, reported receiving a shelter in place alert.

The Delaware Emergency Management Agency said a statewide emergency message was issued in error and was only intended for a half-mile radius of the incident in Georgetown.

Georgetown Police reitterated this clarification in another television advisory around 8:05 p.m., saying: "This is an update regarding the earlier notification. Only residents in Ward 2 in Georgetown, Delaware, between North Bedford and East Market Street should continue to shelter in place. If you are outside this are, you may disregard the previous message."

Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) lifted the shelter in place order around 9:45 p.m. as Georgetown Police advised the incident had been resolved with crews clearing the scene.

DNREC says there is no remaining threat, although WBOC was told a vinegary odor lingered in the air in Georgetown Thursday morning.

Tags

Sam joined the WBOC team in January 2024 as a News Producer. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2023 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communication. Before working at WBOC, Sam worked for Hens All-Access in the University of Delaware’s Athletics Department. She also interned for the Delmarva Sports Network in 2022. 

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Producer

Bees is an Ocean City local familiar with Eastern Shore culture and history. She is passionate about audience engagement through community journalism, media literacy and language. Before joining WBOC, Bees was Editor in Chief of SU's student news outlet, The Flyer. She is thrilled to serve Delmarva as a newscast producer on WBOC's team.

Recommended for you