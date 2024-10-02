EASTERN SHORE, MD - Libraries across the Eastern Shore are reporting their internet services have been restored following a widespread outage earlier this week.
The outage was caused by an underground fire in Baltimore on September 29th. Network Sailor, which services nearly all Maryland public libraries according to Talbot County Library Director Dana Newman, was interrupted as a result.
Worcester County and Talbot County library branches announced restoration of services Tuesday, October 1st.
On Wednesday, October 2nd, Wicomico County Public Library and Somerset County Library reported their internet had also been restored at their branches. Caroline County Public Library tells WBOC their service has also been restored and libraries will be open at noon.
Dorchester County libraries report they are still experiencing some technical difficulties as of 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.