CAMBRIDGE, MD - The Cambridge Police Department has launched an investigation into a fatal shooting in Dorchester County on Wednesday night.
According to authorities, police were called to the area of West Side Bypass and Rt. 343 on reports of a shooting. There they found a 45-year-old man lying in the road suffering from a single gunshot wound, with a civilian and an off-duty police officer attempting to save him. CPR attempts were continued, but the man died at the scene.
As of about 10:15 p.m. on June 25, police said they were on the scene of the shooting near the Westside Bypass and Hudson Road. The Maryland State Police Crime Scene Units and the Dorchester County State’s Attorney’s Office were also present, according to Cambridge Police.
On Thursday, police identified the victim as Steven Lee Dennis, from Cambridge.
The ensuing investigation revealed a passenger car was seen leaving the area on Rt 343, according to officials.
The Cambridge Police Department continues their investigation and is asking for the community's help. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-228-3333.