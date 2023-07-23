LAUREL, De. - On Saturday evening shortly before 10 p.m., Laurel Police alerted the public of an incident with a large police presence.
Police say the activity was centered around the 1000 block of West 6th Street, which was closed to public access between Townsend Street and Webb Avenue.
Laurel Police say with the assistance of Delaware State Police, Laurel Fire Department, and Sussex County Paramedics, they responded to a report that someone had been shot.
Officers say they spoke with multiple witnesses, including the person that was reportedly shot. They determined that no one had been shot, and there were no injuries.
According to Laurel Police, one person was experiencing thoughts of suicide, and said they had access to a firearm.
People living in the area were asked to remain in their homes. Police say there was no threat to public safety.
Officers cleared the incident at approximately 11:23pm, after determining it was safe to discontinue the investigation.