LAUREL, DE - Laurel Police have arrested a suspect following a Fulton Bank robbery that occurred Monday morning.
According to investigators, police were first called to Fulton Bank on Sussex Highway around 9:30 a.m. on July 29th after the bank’s robbery alarm was activated. Upon arrival, police learned the suspect had already fled the area.
The ensuing investigation revealed a man had entered the bank and gave a demand note to one of the tellers, according to police. Authorities say the teller then gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash before the man ran off toward Discount Land Road.
During the investigation, police say they learned the man had also shoplifted from the next door Dollar General just before entering the bank.
On Wednesday, July 31st, police announced their investigation, conducted with the assistance of the FBI, lead them to identify David Dorvilier, 47, of Laurel, as the suspect.
Police arrested Dorvilier at his home at the Hollybrook Apartments in Laurel, where authorities say he was found with cocaine and drug-related paraphernalia. He was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $60,000 cash-only bail and charged with robbery first degree, a felony.
Police ask anyone with information on the robbery to contact them at 302-875-2244.