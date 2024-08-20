LEWES, DE - The City of Lewes asked neighbors to boil their water before using it following an issue with their water system pressure Monday morning.
As of Wednesday morning, Lewes Board of Public Works said the water boil notice had been lifted.
According to the Lewes Board of Public Works, an apparent communication error at the water treatment plant led to the water system dropping below the minimum required 25 psi. The city resolved the pressure issue, but officials say the loss of pressure can allow contamination to enter the distribution system. As a result, the city says there is an increased chance of disease-causing organisms present in the water.
The Board of Public Works said Tuesday residents should not drink city water without boiling it first. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute and then cooled before drinking.
Shortly after 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, August 20th, the Lewes Board of Public Works said they experienced a water main break on one of their canal crossings. The section of the break has been isolated and a dive team has been scheduled for Wednesday to assess and potentially fix the break, according to officials. The boil water notice remained in place as of Tuesday evening before being lifted Wednesday morning.
The Board of Public Works said some areas on the beach side of Lewes might still experience low pressure. The dive team will be on-site to evaluate the water main and determine necessary repairs, according to officials.