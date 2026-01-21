CHESTERTOWN, M.d. - Chestertown Police announced there was a lockdown on the Washington College campus that has since been lifted.
Officials say the lockdown and police presence were in response to a credible threat made by a known person. They say they put the campus on lockdown for the safety of students and staff.
Chestertown police released an update Jan. 21, saying in the early evening hours, they received a call where someone asked what would happen if he went onto the Washington College campus and committed mass violence, including school administrator and public safety officers. They say the caller provided detailed enough information for the threat to be deemed credible.
Chestertown officers say they called the school, which went into a shelter in place order. They say they identified the caller as a 25-year-old who was a former student at the college. He was located at his home in Chesapeake City and taken into custody for an emergency mental health evaluation at a local hospital.
They say after his release, he was arrested on multiple counts related to the threat of mass violence, and served with an interim extreme risk protective order, which is a court order that bans him from purchasing or possessing guns and ammunition for the duration of the order and requires him to surrender any previously-owned guns and ammunition to law enforcement.
Chestertown police say he was released from Cecil County District Court on a $5,000 unsecured bond.