FRANKFORD, DE- A man was seriously injured in a reported shooting near Frankford over the weekend.

A search for the suspect is now underway.

Delaware State Police say they were called to Gum Tree Road for reports of a shooting around one in the afternoon on Sunday, February 2. Officials say the shooting victim, a 41-year-old man, was taken to the Frankford Fire Company before being taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

An unidentified man and the victim were arguing at a home when the suspect shot the victim and ran, according to investigators. 

On Tuesday, police identified the suspect as 18-year-old Kelvin Wescott of Seaford. Police ask anyone with information on Wescott's whereabouts to call 9-1-1 or Troop 4 at 302-856-5850. 

Kelvin Wescott

