DOVER, DE– Delaware State Police are investigating a murder after a man was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a car along the 400 block of East Denneys Road on September 16.
Authorities responded to a call around 6 p.m. regarding a vehicle in a ditch. When officers arrived, they found a 45-year-old man deceased from a gunshot wound inside the car. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Wednesday, September 18th, police identified the victim as Antonio Drummond, 45, of Dagsboro.
This area where the homicide was reported is very quiet and secluded. We spoke to neighbors who declined to an interview, but they told us they did not notice anything unusual until approximately 20 police vehicles arrived on the scene, signaling something was wrong.
This incident sparked concerns among the Dover community, including Amir Kelly, who hopes justice is served.
"I was very surprised to hear about this. You hear about things like this, but you never expect it here. I hope they find whoever did this. My prayers go out to the family."
As the investigation continues, authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Delaware State Police.