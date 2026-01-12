MILFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police are conducting an investigation into a fatal car crash on Sunday following a police pursuit that was ultimately called off.
Around 9 p.m. on Jan. 11, a Delaware State Trooper pulled over a Nissan Altima due to a registration violation and a traffic violation on Johnson Road in Lincoln, according to officials.
Officials say as the officer got out of his vehicle, the driver unexpectedly sped off and began driving recklessly.
According to investigators, the car left the roadway on the south side of Lakeview Avenue, within the city limits of Milford, leading it to the sidewalk. Due to the recklessness of the pursuit, it was ultimately canceled for the safety of other drivers.
The driver then hit a small tree on West Clarke Avenue leading it to spin and collide with a larger tree. Officials said the driver was taken to an area hospital where he then passed.
On Tuesday, Jan. 13, police identified the man as Linwood Owens, Jr., 37, of Georgetown.
As the investigation continues, if you or someone you may know has witnessed this crash or has any other information on this topic, you can contact Master Corporal K. Argo at 302-703-3264, send a message VIA Facebook to the Delaware State Police or contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.