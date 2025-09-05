SMYRNA, Del. - The Delaware State Police have launched an investigation into a fatal motorcycle crash in Smyrna early Friday.
The driver was 59-year-old Joseph Laclair of Clayton, Delaware.
Police say a Yamaha X1A was travelling east on Smyrna-Leipsic Road just after 4:15 a.m. on Sept. 5 when it failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The motorcycle then drove off the road into a ditch where it struck a culvert pipe, according to investigators, and the driver was ejected.
Laclair was taken to a nearby hospital but did not survive.
DSP continues to investigate the fatal crash and ask any witnesses to contact them at 302-698-8518.