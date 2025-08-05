Manhunt Generic

FEDERALSBURG, MD - The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office has announced an increased police presence near the Town of Federalsburg on Tuesday as they search for an individual in connection to an alleged assault in Delaware.

As of 3:45 p.m., the active search operation for the suspect was called off, though police say they will remain proactive in the area.

The Sheriff's Office says Delaware State Police responded to an assault of a Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) employee on August 5 and chased the suspect over state lines into Caroline County.

Multiple agencies were helping search the woods near Handy Road, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Caroline County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as John Mitchell Gleysteen on Tuesday afternoon. Gleysteen is described as a 20-year-old white male, about 5'10", 185lbs, and reportedly was last seen wearing light-colored khaki shorts and no shirt.

John Mitchell Gleysteen

Police ask neighbors to remain aware of their surroundings and to report any suspicious activity or sightings of Gleysteen by calling 911. 

 

