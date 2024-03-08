MILFORD, DE - Milford School District is closed Friday after Milford High School was placed in a "soft lockdown" yesterday according to the Milford Police Department and Milford School District.
In a social media post released close to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7th, the Milford School District said a credible threat had been made toward the school district and offices. The District says the threat did not pertain to their elementary schools but dismissal was delayed at their secondary campus until the Milford Police could ensure the safe exit of students and staff.
All after school activities were cancelled Thursday evening.
Milford police told WBOC yesterday there was no immediate threat to the public but could not say when the lockdown would be lifted.
The Milford School District said Thursday they were working on the situation and confirmed the lockdown to WBOC, but had no further comment and did not provide additional details.
On Friday morning, the Milford School District announced the closure of the entire district due to "further concerns related to yesterday's credible threat" to the district.
"District leadership will continue to debrief this situation and reflect upon our procedures and communications working directly with all community and safety resources," Milford School District said in a Facebook post Friday. "We continue to ask for your patience and cooperation allowing the district to communicate and provide direction as needed."
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.