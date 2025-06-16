Police Lights Generic

MILLSBORO, DE - The Delaware State Police arrested a man in connection to the murder of his mother that occurred in Sussex County on Sunday. 

On June 15th, at approximately 6:00pm, the Delaware State Police responded to a residence in the 22000 block of Phillips Hill Road in Millsboro for a welfare check. DSP says the welfare check was for a 75-year-old woman after a concerned family member reported not being able to contact her for several days. 

When troopers arrived at the home on Phillips Hill Road, they located the victim who was unresponsive on the couch. Emergency medical crews were called and confirmed that the woman had died. 

Delaware State Police say 46-year-old Daniel Steele was inside the home and was taken into custody. 

According to DSP, Steele was involved in a "physical altercation with the victim inside the residence. During the confrontation, he assaulted the woman until she lost consciousness". Police say there was no attempt to seek medical attention for the victim following the altercation. 

On Tuesday, June 17, police confirmed the victim was Steele's mother, 75-year-old Deborah Steele.

DSP say Daniel Steele was arrested and charged with Murder First Degree. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $1,000,000 cash bond.

Steele_DSP.jpg

Photo: Delaware State Police

