MILLSBORO, DE - The Delaware State Police have arrested a 19-year-old in connection to a homicide in Millsboro after the man led police into Maryland before crashing his car.
Investigators say they, along with the Millsboro Police Department, responded to a shooting on Saint Thomas Boulevard on June 4th just after 10:45 a.m. Police arrived to find a 26-year-old man who had been shot and began life-saving efforts. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he died of his wounds.
The ensuing investigation revealed Malachi Waters, 19, approached the victim and began hitting and shooting him, according to police. Authorities say Waters then fled the scene in a car.
Soon after, police spotted Waters’ car and attempted to stop him in Delmar, Maryland. Police say Waters jumped out of the vehicle before the car hit a pole. Waters attempted to flee but was quickly apprehended, according to State Troopers.
Waters is awaiting extradition back to Delaware where he will be charged with 1st degree murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
On Thursday, June 6th, police identified the victim as Jordaan Brummell, 26, of Millsboro.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact them at 302-741-2703.