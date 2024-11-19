MILLSBORO, DE - Millsboro police have arrested a man accused of stealing an elderly victim’s dog and have safely recovered the missing pet.
According to Millsboro Police, Isaiah Lecates was allegedly involved in stealing the dog from a victim’s property along with a juvenile co-conspirator who has not yet been identified.
On Wednesday morning, police announced Lecates' arrest and the safe recovery of the dog with the help of the Laurel Police Department.
Lecates has been charged with the following:
1. Theft under $1,500 and victim is 62 years or older
2. Conspiracy in the Second Degree