MILTON, Del. - Delaware State Police say they caught the suspect in a Milton homicide that occurred yesterday on Forest Road in Milton.
DSP say they caught 62-year-old Myron Savage in Harrington Sunday, and charged him with the following:
- Murder 1st degree (felony)
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (felony)
Savage was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution of a $1,060,000 cash bond.
According to DSP, on April 11 around 5:30 p.m., troopers responded to the 20000 block of Forest Road in Milton for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, they found a 47-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the suspect, Myron Savage, approached the victim in the front yard of a home on foot, shot him several times, then fled the scene on a black, three-wheeled scooter.
DSP say this is still an active investigation.