SMYRNA, Del. - Numerous agencies and first responders were on the scene of a barge fire in the Delaware Bay on Tuesday.
Details are currently limited, but Delaware State Police say the Coast Guard was the lead agency responding to the fire on March 10.
The Coast Guard says they were first alerted to the fire at about 7:30 a.m.
Delaware Natural Resources and Environmental Control also responded alongside the Bowers and Leipsic Volunteer Fire Companies.
As of about 11:45 a.m., the Leipsic Vol. Fire Company said fireboats were working to control the barge fire. All vessels were encouraged to avoid the area.
WBOC’s Chopper 16 was overhead the fire as what appeared to be trash on the barge burned, sending smoke billowing above the Delaware Bay.
Delaware Emergency Management Agency said Tuesday afternoon that the barge was carrying salvage metal and was being moved to shallow water to allow responders to extinguish the fire.
Authorities said no injuries had been reported as of 1:15 p.m.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.