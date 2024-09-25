DELMAR, DE– A serious crash hospitalized numerous victims in Sussex County last night.
Emergency crews responded to the crash near 36440 August Road shortly after 10 p.m. on Sept. 24.
The Delmar Fire Department says August Road was closed between Whitesville Road and Oak Branch Road while crews cleared the scene.
Multiple patients were transported by ambulance and helicopter for emergency medical treatment. According to a social media post by the Delmar Fire Department, one adult and two children were thrown from the vehicle in the crash. The two children were taken by ambulance to a local trauma center, the Fire Department says.
Authorities say an adult woman was life flighted by Maryland State Police to a trauma center with life-threatening injuries.
A second helicopter was used to search for the driver of the vehicle, who reportedly fled the scene, according to authorities.
Delaware State Police Troop 5 continues to investigate.
This is a developing story. WBOC will provide updates as more information becomes available.