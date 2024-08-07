WILMINGTON, DE - A Milford man accused of fatally shooting a 22-year-old woman in Wilmington died in a shootout with state troopers Sunday according to the Delaware State Police.
According to authorities, police were first called to the Exxon on Main Street in Stanton on reports of an armed man at a nearby home on August 4th just before 9:45 a.m. Investigators were then also called to a home on Limestone Road in New Castle County on reports of a separate house fire.
Upon arriving at the home, police say they found 22-year-old Alondra Quinonez, Wilmington, wounded by gunfire. Despite life-saving efforts, Quinonez died at the scene.
Police say the ensuing investigation revealed a 57-year-old Milford man, later identified as Francisco Vasquez, broke into his ex-spouse’s house and opened fire on the two people inside, including Quinonez. A 20-year-old Wilmington man was also in the home at the time, but was not struck and was able to flee to the nearby Exxon. The homeowner was not there at the time.
After the shooting, police say the Vasquez set the home on fire and fled in a vehicle.
Delaware State Police Aviation Section then located Vasquez near C&D Canal and attempted to negotiate with the armed suspect. Police say Vasquez climbed onto the lower level of a high-tension electrical tower before firing at police. State troopers returned fire, and Vasquez was ultimately killed.
The three troopers involved with the shooting have been placed on administrative leave while a use of force investigation is conducted, as per Delaware State Police operating procedures.
State Police continue to investigate this incident and ask anyone with information to contact them at 302-741-2821.
This article has been updated with the identities of the victim and suspect.