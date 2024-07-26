DEAL ISLAND, MD - The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has officially announced the recovery of a missing waterman who fell overboard this week near Deal Island.
Multiple agencies including the U.S. Coast Guard launched a search for the 56-year-old waterman working on a commercial shipping vessel near Deal Island Tuesday, July 23rd, when he fell overboard.
Officials say they first received a report of a mariner falling overboard two miles west of Deal Island at about 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The Coast Guard then issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast Notice and dispatched a 29-foot response boat and a helicopter.
Somerset County Fire Department, Maryland National Resources Police, and the Maryland State Police were all deployed responders to assist.
Just before 7 p.m. that day, the Coast Guard says they suspended the search after nearly 12 hours searching over 70 nautical square miles with no signs of the mariner.
“Our hearts are with the missing mariner’s family and friends,” said Cmdr. Roberto Concepcion, chief of response, U.S. Coast Guard Sector Maryland - National Capital Region. “Our crews worked closely with our local and state partners throughout the day but there has been no sign of him and the case has been suspended pending further information.”
Other agencies, including Maryland Natural Resources Police along with community members continued the search for the man, identified as Ted Allen Briddelle, of Princess Anne.
On Thursday, just after 4 p.m., Natural Resources Police say Briddelle was located and recovered near the shoreline of a private home two miles from his last known location.
Officials say Briddelle's body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for forensic examination. The investigation into Briddelle's death remains ongoing.