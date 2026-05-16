MARYLAND - The Maryland State Board of Elections says they have been made aware of an error made by a mail-in ballot vendor that resulted in some voters receiving the wrong party ballot for the upcoming Gubernatorial Primary Election.
They say replacement mail-in ballots will be sent to all voters. While it is possible that only a small number of voters were affected and most received the right ballot, all ballots must be replaced to maintain the integrity and security of mail-in voting.
Officials with the SBE say the error only affects voters who received a ballot in the mail before May 14 of this year. Voters who requested a Print at Home ballot that was delivered via the web are not affected. All affected voters will be notified.
Jared DeMarinis, the Maryland State Administrator of Elections, said, "We are diligently working to address this error and provide clear instructions to those affected as quickly as possible. The State and Local Boards of Elections remain committed to running an election that is verified, secure and accurate. Mail-in voting is an integral facet of the electoral process. With over 500,000 voters requesting mail-in ballots, we want to eliminate any doubt in its integrity or accuracy, that is why I have arranged the sending of replacement ballots."
SBE officials also acknowledge that the situation may lead to the spread of misinformation. They ask that the public rely on election officials for information regarding elections.
Meanwhile, a statement from Maryland Freedom Caucus lawmakers criticized the state’s handling of the issue, alleging widespread errors and calling for increased oversight of the process. Officials with the caucus said they believe the incident raises concerns about election integrity and have called for additional scrutiny of the ballot system.
State election officials have not responded directly to those allegations but say the focus remains on correcting the error and ensuring voters receive the correct ballots ahead of the primary.
If you have questions or concerns, you can contact the Maryland State Board of Elections by email at info.sbe@maryland.gov or by phone at 410-269-2840.
James Winn is running for Wicomico County Council and is on the primary ballot this June. Winn said mishaps like this can erode the voters' trust.
"It's disappointing to see, and it doesn't give voters a lot of confidence," Winn said. "It really takes the wind out of your sails as somebody seeking election and trying to represent the people because, with the history of elections in the past few years, few election cycles, it really makes you wonder why we don't all just go out to the polls on Election Day."
Maryland U-S Congressman Andy Harris (R) told WBOC he thinks absentee voting is important for those with the right causes. However, Harris said there needs to be answers on how something like this could happen.
"There are a lot of questions that still need to be answered. For example, if somebody mistakenly fills out an incorrect ballot, what's going to happen to it? How is the government going to know that that ballot was incorrect? There are still way more questions than answers at this point," Harris said. "When you have close to half a million ballots in a primary election, that's a lot of ballots, because primary elections are usually only decided in close races by several votes. It's just unclear how this will muddy the waters at this point."
Monica Brooks, President of the Wicomico County NAACP, told WBOC it is unfortunate that this mishap happened during the current political climate. However, Brooks said voters should still trust their vote will be counted.
"I know that it may seem scary. It may seem like something's going on. But do not allow this to prevent you from voting," Brooks said. "We have not had major incidents in Maryland. As a matter of fact, we have not had incidents in Maryland. Ours have been some of the most secure votes throughout the United States. So do not fear, do not be distracted."
Desmond Stuart, the vice president of the Wicomico County Democratic Central Committee, said they are pleased with the Board of Elections' response to the error.
"People understandably want confidence in our elections. But that's why transparency and quick corrective action matter. The Board identified the issue, informed the public, and they're taking steps to make sure voters receive those accurate ballots."