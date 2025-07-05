OCEAN CITY, MD - The Ocean City Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that occurred on Saturday morning.
OCPD say they responded to the intersection of 28th Street and Philadelphia Avenue in Ocean City around 12:45am after the report of hearing gunshots.
In that area, officers say they found an 18-year-old male from Cambridge with a gunshot wound to his arm. He was treated by Ocean City EMS and was transported to Tidal Health with injuries that are not life-threatening.
According to police, the victim is being uncooperative with the investigation. OCPD say the department's Investigation Division, Major Crimes Unit, is pursuing case.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information regarding it is urged to contact Ocean City Police Department at 410-723-6610.