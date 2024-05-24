OCEAN CITY, MD - The Ocean City Police Department has suspended three individuals as part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of inappropriate interactions between one female officer and four male coworkers.
The Police Department says they received a complaint regarding the alleged misconduct against five officers in April. Police say their Office of Professional Standards is currently conducting an administrative investigation into these allegations.
Three of the five officers named in the complaint have been suspended while the investigation is conducted, according to the Ocean City Police Department. Another of the officers has been transferred from the Patrol Division to the Support Services Division.
Worcester County officials provided the complaint to WBOC Friday, which names one female officer and four male officers. The complaint alleges the female officer had sexual relations with three other officers at different times between 2022 and 2024 and exchanged inappropriate messages with another.
The complaint, submitted to Ocean City Police Cpl. Michael Karsnitz on April 24th, details the female officer's alleged affairs with her coworkers, including meetups, texts, phone calls, Snapchat photos, and a sex tape. The complainant claims these affairs took place both on and off duty and that he has submitted his evidence to the Ocean City Police.
On March 17th, the complainant says he contacted all of the married officers' wives to inform them of the alleged affairs. The female officer is the complainant's ex-girlfriend, according to the complaint form obtained by WBOC.
"...I decided to call Internal Affairs and got them involved because I knew this wouldn't stop unless they got involved," the complaint reads.
Police say the Department will thoroughly investigate the alleged incident and examine all evidence. Once the investigation is complete, the complaint will be sent on to the Worcester County Administrative Charging Committee. The Department says the Committee will then evaluate the complaint and determine how to proceed.
“Chief Buzzuro and the Ocean City Police Department take this matter seriously and are committed to conducting comprehensive and meticulous investigations of citizen complaints,” the Ocean City Police Department said in a statement Friday, May 24th.