OCEAN PINES, MD - The Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office has ruled a Friday night house fire as arson following an investigation.
According to the Fire Marshal, firefighters from the Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched on reports of a residential structure fire on Ocean Parkway on March 29th. Neighboring fire companies from Showell, Berlin, Ocean CIty, Bishopville, Selbyville, and Frankford also arrived on scene. Responders found smoke coming from a single story home upon arrival and were told that a man was still inside, the Fire Marshal says.
Authorities say the firefighters entered the building and found a small fire in a bedroom which they quickly extinguished. Luckily, the home’s occupant was able to escape without injury. Damage was contained only to the one bedroom, according to the Fire Marshal.
The Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office then conducted an investigation into the origin and cause of the fire. Their analysis confirmed the fire was deliberately set in the bedroom.
The fire marshal says on April 12th, Felix Rounds Jr. was arrested and charged with first degree arson and reckless endangerment in connection to the fire. He is being held without bond.