DOVER, DE - The Dover Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting Monday that claimed the life of one man.
Police say they were first called to South Governors Avenue on September 30th just after 3:45 p.m. on reports of shots fired. There, investigators found the 50-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a nearby hospital before being airlifted to Christiana Hospital for additional treatment. Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to his wounds.
Police have identified the victim as Barry West, 50, of Dover.
The Dover Police Department says their investigation identified Alexander Singletary, 21, of Smyrna, as a suspect in the murder investigation.
On October 2nd, police searched a home on New Castle Avenue in Dover and arrested Singletary. During the search, police say they also arrested Jaylan Koroma, 18, on charges unrelated to the shooting.
Singeltary was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on $1,060,000 cash bail on the following charges:
-Murder in the First Degree
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
-Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited(3x)