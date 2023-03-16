Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 6 PM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 6 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&