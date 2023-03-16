SALISBURY, Md. - The Maryland State Police have announced a fatality from the officer-involved crash on March 6th in the area of St. Lukes Road. According to police, the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center yesterday pronounced Daniel Clark, 73, of Norfolk deceased.
At around 7:30 a.m. on March 6th, Clark was the driver of a Honda Ridgeline pickup stopped on the southbound Route 13 bypass during a temporary road closure. Both lanes had been shut down to allow for a disabled vehicle to be removed from the median.
While Clark was stopped, a Maryland State Trooper struck his vehicle, leading Clark’s Ridgeline to strike a third car. Clark was transported to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment.
The Maryland State Trooper involved has been identified as Corporal Kevin Moore, a 15-year veteran of the force. Moore has reportedly been assigned to the Field Operations Bureau on restricted duty.
The Maryland State Police continues to investigate the crash. The results of the investigation will be reported to the Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office for review.