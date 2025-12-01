ACCOMACK CO., Va. - Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal two-car crash in Accomack County near Mappsville on Friday.
State troopers say a Nissan Versa was driving north on Route 13 near the intersection of Gillespie Lane on Nov. 28 just after 2 p.m. when it crossed the median. The Versa then struck a Chevrolet Silverado head-on, according to police.
The driver of the Versa died at the scene. On Dec. 2, police identified the victim as Kim Lombardi, 73, of Milton, Del.
Police say five people were in the Silverado. The driver and one juvenile passenger were flown to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The three other passengers, one adult and two children, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Virginia State Police say the crash remains under investigation.