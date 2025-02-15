CRISFIELD, MD - Local and state law enforcement have launched an investigation into a fatal overnight shooting in Somerset County.
According to the Maryland State Police, officers were called to the intersection of Third Street and Cove Street around 1:15 a.m. on February 15 on reports of a shooting. There, they found a victim, identified as 43-year-old Keyon Demetrius Honesty, of Princess Anne with gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.
The Maryland State Police Homicide unit has assumed the investigation with the help of Crisfield Police.
MSP say that police are seeking any home-security footage from nearby homes in the area of Somers Cove between the times of 1:10am and 1:35am. Anyone with information regarding the shooting or a video/footage related to the incident is asked to contact Corporal Kyle Braightmeyer at 443-480-6818.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.