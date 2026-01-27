BERLIN, Md. - An overturned tractor trailer carrying almost 10,000 gallons of liquid natural gas brought westbound traffic on Rt. 50 to a halt for over 12 hours near Berlin on Monday.
According to Maryland State Police, troopers were called to westbound U.S. 50 near Rt. 113 on reports of a single-vehicle crash just after 11 a.m. on Jan. 26. Upon arrival, police found an overturned tractor trailer. Luckily, troopers say no one was injured.
The ensuing investigation revealed the tractor-trailer was driving west when it drove off the road for unknown reasons, according to authorities. Police say they do not believe weather was a factor.
The Worcester County Fire Marshal's Office says fire units found the tractor-trailer on its side in a ditch with diesel leaking from the saddle tanks. They say the driver had already gotten out of the trailer and got evaluated and treated by Berlin EMS.
Due to the liquid natural gas involved, hazardous materials personnel began continuous monitoring for leaks and conducted a pump-off operation of leaking diesel fuel from the saddle tanks. Fire officials also say the MD Department of the Environment Emergency Response Division was notified and responded to the scene.
Fire officials say after consultation with MDE ERD and other experts on the scene, the safest course of action was to upright the trailer and remove it from the ditch. The trailer was returned to an upright position and towed to a secure storage facility where its contents will be offloaded at a later time.
The crash resulted in the closure of all westbound lanes on Rt. 50 in the area on Monday. As of 2:45 p.m., the Berlin Fire Company said it was unknown when the westbound lanes would be reopened and that Old Ocean City Blvd was serving as a detour.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.