BETHANY BEACH, Del. - The Bethany Beach Police Department was reportedly led on an extensive pursuit through the town on Wednesday after being called to check on the wellbeing of a construction crew flagger.
Police say they arrived to the area of Kent Ave. and Collins St. just before 9 a.m. on Dec. 3 for the wellbeing check after callers reported that the flagger appeared to be slumped over. Once police arrived, authorities say the flagger entered a nearby car and fled from them. Another construction crew worker told police the flagger had been involved in a domestic related incident on the scene.
Authorities say they attempted to stop the car, which continued towards Fenwick Island and then towards Bethany Beach. Due to unsafe speeds and the vehicle approaching a pedestrian area, the pursuit was called off.
According to Bethany Police, the suspect then drove into the South Coastal Library parking lot, drove through private property, and struck a house. The suspect then fled on foot.
Police then resumed their pursuit and began searching the area for the suspect while establishing a perimeter. Lord Baltimore Elementary School in Ocean View was placed in a precautionary lockdown while the perimeter was established for the safety of students and faculty, police say.
BBPD says the suspect was finally found hiding beneath a home and was arrested at about 11 a.m.
Bethany Beach police identified the suspect as Julian T. Lark the 2nd from Wilmington. They say he was medically evaluated and taken to a local hospital. He was later discharged and brought back to the Bethany Beach Police Department for arrest processing and DUI investigation, according to police.
They say Lark had a warrant out for a failure to appear with a $50,000 cash bail only.
He was charged with the following crimes resulting from the pursuit:
- Disregarding a police officer signal (Felony - class F)
- Criminal mischief $1,000-$5,000 (Misdemeanor - class A)
- Resisting arrest (Misdemeanor - Class A)
- Malicious mischief by a M/V (Misdemeanor)
- DUI Drug (Misdemeanor)
- Reckless driving x4 (Misdemeanor)
- Criminal trespass
- Driving without a valid license
- Driving vehicle at unreasonable or imprudent speed x4
- Failure to stop at red light x3
- Other traffic violations
Lark was issued a $4,830 cash bail in addition to his previous $50,000 cash bail. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution.