GREENSBORO, MD - The Caroline County Sheriff’s Department has launched an investigation into apparent sabotage of Greensboro’s water system.
According to the Town of Greensboro, the town’s water and wastewater contract operator notified the Department of Public Works of numerous complaints of a strong chlorine smell in the water on Saturday, July 27th. Water samples were then collected throughout the town to check chlorine levels. Greensboro officials say the highest reading measured at 2.2 mg/L. The normal reading, according to the Town, is .56 mg/L.
Residents first noticed the issue on Saturday, with some experiencing symptoms such as burning eyes while showering. Staci Zimmers, a local homeowner, described the situation: "There were a few times that I would be washing dishes, and I could smell it from a distance. It smelled like a public pool—very strong."
Concerned for her family's safety, Zimmers decided to buy bottled water for her children and pets. "I didn't want to risk it with them. It's one thing for them to take a bath if it smells like pool water—they get in pools, and it's not going to kill them. But I don't want them drinking it," she explained.
Public works crews discovered that the chlorine levels had been intentionally set higher than normal. Brandon Cunningham, Greensboro's Public Works Supervisor, stated, "The operator found that the chlorine regulator was actually set high, which suggested it had been tampered with." Thus, sparking an investigation by the Caroline County Sheriff’s Department.The Town says this is “deliberate sabotage” of Greensboro’s water system, and additional security measures have been put in place.
"We are in the process of changing all the locks to the gates and ensuring they are all brand new. The three well houses are now separated by key, with access restricted to only operators and the town manager," Cunningham added. The chlorine regulator has also been rebuilt to prevent tampering.
New testing of drinking water Monday produced results of decreased levels of chlorine at 1 mg/L or below, according to the town. Those noticing a strong chlorine smell in their water and would like it tested are asked to call Town Hall at 410-482-6222.
Anyone with information on the sabotage is asked to call Caroline County Sheriff’s Department at 410-479-2515.