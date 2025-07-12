MILFORD, DE - The Milford Police Department is currently investigating a fatal shooting in the Windward Grove Development Thursday night.
Police say they were called to Wickersham Lane on July 10 just before 10:30 p.m. Upon arrival, investigators found a 32-year-old man inside suffering from a single gunshot wound. Despite life-saving efforts, the man died at the scene.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
Police say the investigation revealed the victim and a suspect were arguing, escalating to the shooting. Authorities did not provide any suspect information but confirmed the suspect fled and is not currently in custody. Once more information on the suspect is available, police say they will release it.
UPDATE:
On Saturday, the Milford Police Department announced that they arrested 42-year-old Joseph M. Greene, of Milford in connection to the homicide investigation.
The Milford Police Department says Greene was charged with the following:
- Murder 1st Degree (Felony)
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon during the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- 2 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child
He was committed to the Department of Correction on $710,000.00 cash bond. He was ordered to appear at a later date in the Sussex County Court of Common Pleas for a preliminary hearing.