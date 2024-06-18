SALISBURY, MD - The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office was on the scene of a barricade situation Tuesday morning.
After a tense morning, the Sheriff's Office says the situation has been safely resolved.
The Sheriff’s Office says they responded to to a home on Cedar Crossing on June 18th at 4 a.m. where they say they found a woman suffering from a severe knife wound to the head. The woman was treated and taken to a nearby hospital.
The Sheriff's Office says deputies, along with the Salisbury Police Department, Salisbury University Police Department, and the Maryland State Police then established a perimeter and began hours-long negotiations with a suspect who had barricaded himself in the home.
The Sheriff's Office says deputies eventually forced entry and deployed a drone into the home. Police used the drone to locate the man confined to a bedroom. From above, Chopper16 saw police breach the front door of the home and throw an object into the stairwell before backing away. Officers requested Chopper16 vacate the area soon after.
Police say they then used teargas and a SWAT team entered the home and arrested the suspect.
The Wicomico County Sheriff's has identified that man as 40-year-old Matthew William Gruber, of Salisbury, MD.
Just before 2 p.m., the Sheriff's Office announced the situation had been safely resolved after several hours of negotiating and tactics.
Gruber is being treated for an apparent self-inflicted knife wound at a nearby hospital and is currently undergoing surgery, according to Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis.
"Thanks to all of our First Responders for their incredible work in this case during a hot (89 degrees) and humid day," Lewis said.