LAUREL, DE - The Laurel Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred on Wednesday night in Sussex County.
On Wednesday, August 13th, around 7:30pm, officers from the Laurel Police Department were dispatched to the 200 block of the Little Creek Apartment Complex for a fight in progress. Police say that while on the scene at the 200 block, officers were sent to an alternative location in the 500 block of Center Street for a subject who sustained "serious physical injury".
LPD say once at the location, "officers made contact with an unresponsive adult black male victim suffering from a single stab wound to his abdomen". Laurel Police say medical aid was rendered until EMS arrived to transport the victim for medical treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
At 9:15pm on Wednesday night, police stated that the investigation is ongoing. According to Laurel Police, the suspect from the stabbing is still at large, but police say a preliminary investigation revealed that "this incident was not a random act of violence therefore there is no perceived threat to the general public at this time."
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Laurel Police Department Detective Gardner at 302-875-2244 EXT. 1815 or by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333. The complaint reference number is 70-25-2826.