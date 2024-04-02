SALISBURY, OCEAN CITY, MD - Two local young inspirations were invited to represent Maryland’s Eastern Shore at a Baltimore Orioles game this week – but ultimately rescheduled due to rain.
Nine-year-old Darren Cohee, of Salisbury, and eleven-year-old Nate Simm, of Ocean City, were both invited to throw the first pitch April 3 in recognition of Limb Loss Awareness Month. Both Cohee and Simm are amputees and share an undeniable love of baseball, especially the Baltimore Orioles.
WBOC’s Hunter Landon spoke with both boys Tuesday as they practiced ahead of Wednesday’s big game.
“I get to throw a first pitch on the field which is exciting, and hopefully I don’t throw it in the dirt,” Simm said.
Cohee’s mother, Nicole Foxworth, tells WBOC their excitement is palpable.
“Darren has not stopped talking about it,” she said.
As the Orioles prepared to take on the Royals at Camden Yards – Cohee and Simm were ready to throw their big pitch.
The threat of lightning delayed the game five hours – and the Orioles elected to reschedule the first pitch.
The boys still enjoyed a special day at Camden Yards, according to Foxworth – who expects the boys to take to the mount during a future game.