FEDERALSBURG, MD - The town of Federalsburg finds itself grappling with yet another water supply issue, marking a recurrence of a recent challenge that left residents without water for three days just last month.
The current dilemma centers on the wastewater treatment plant, where authorities are working to pinpoint the cause of the problem. As of this Tuesday morning, residents have experienced a significant drop in water pressure, with some reporting a complete lack of access to water.
Lamont Jones, a resident affected by the water shortage, expressed frustration at the situation's repetition. "Not again," he exclaimed, recounting his initial reaction upon realizing the recurrence. "We just went through this a couple of weeks ago. Something is clearly a problem that needs to be resolved."
The impact of the water scarcity extends beyond inconvenience, as basic household tasks become impossible without adequate water pressure. "Without any pressure, you can't do dishes, you can't wash your clothes," Jones lamented.
Jared Banning, another resident, echoed Jones's concerns about the frequency of water disruptions. "With the water bill being ramped up, then we didn't have water for two days, and here we are, what, two weeks later," he remarked, highlighting the growing frustration among locals.
Town Manager Kristy Marshall acknowledged the ongoing efforts to address the issue but admitted uncertainty regarding its source. "We don't think the problem is isolated to a particular well," Marshall stated. "We have a total of four, and currently, all four are online and working as they're supposed to. So, I can't say for sure what the problem is."
As residents await a resolution, uncertainty looms over when normal water supply will be restored. Plans for a meeting three weeks ago, aimed at preventing such incidents, have been rescheduled. Officials now anticipate holding the meeting later this week to address the pressing issue.
UPDATE: The town of Federalsburg announced on Facebook at 5:14 Tuesday evening. "Water pressure should now be back to normal. A massive leak was found in the woods behind Holland Drive where a tree came down and uprooted a main line. We turned off the line with the break which is restoring pressure to the rest of the system. Thank you to all of the staff and external companies that helped us troubleshoot today. Your help is greatly appreciated!"