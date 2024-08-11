SHARPTOWN, MD- A shooting that left at least one injured Sunday is under investigation in Wicomico County.
Maryland State Police say a 911 call came in around 2 a.m. on August 11th for a shooting near Cherry Beach Park in Sharptown.
Troopers canvassed the area searching for victims, according to MSP. However, no one with any injuries was found in the vicinity.
Maryland State Police crime scene technicians also responded and processed the scene for evidence.
Meanwhile, in Delaware, Seaford Police say they were called to the Meadowbridge Apartments at about 2 a.m. on reports of a minor with glass in her back. Upon arrival, police found the juvenile was a passenger in a car damaged by gunfire near Cherry Beach Park in Sharptown, MD and was injured in the shooting.
Further investigation revealed two separate vehicles had been damaged by gunfire according to Seaford police. Both vehicles were handed over to the Maryland State Police as part of their investigation.
Seaford police say the injured girl was taken to a local hospital and released after treatment.
Anyone who witnessed the reported shooting or has information regarding the person or persons responsible is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101. Callers may remain anonymous.