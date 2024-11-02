SALISBURY, MD– The Maryland State Police are offering a reward for information on a deadly shooting which happened Oct. 28th.
Troopers responded to West Road just after 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 28th for a shooting report, where they found 32-year-old Tevin Mumford, of Salisbury, suffering gunshot wounds. Mumford was taken to a nearby hospital but later died.
Police then learned another victim, Ekoye Spates, 33, of Salisbury, was also taken to the hospital by a bystander before being transferred to Christiana Hospital in Delaware for treatment.
MSP and Crime Solvers of the Eastern Shore say anyone who provides information leading to the shooter’s arrest and conviction could be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.
Calls should be directed to the dedicated TIP line at 410-548-1776.
The MSP Homicide Unit continues to investigate.