DELAWARE- The Delaware State Police (DSP) and the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) continue to urge heightened awareness following a surge in suspected drug overdoses in Sussex County over the past week. DHSS today reports they are now seeing similar cases in Kent County.
Since April 26, Kent County has witnessed 42 suspected overdoses, a concerning escalation that was previously omitted from safety updates. However, recent data underscores the necessity of including Kent County's situation, given its parallels to the unfolding events in Sussex.
During the period spanning April 26 to May 3, 2024, Sussex County experienced a significant surge in suspected overdoses, totaling 83 cases.
Additionally, toxicology tests are pending to confirm two further suspected overdose fatalities, bringing the total suspected overdose fatalities to five across Kent and Sussex counties during this timeframe.