There have been 73 suspected overdoses in Sussex County between April 26 and May 2 according to DSP. (Photo: WBOC) 

DELAWARE- The Delaware State Police (DSP) and the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) continue to urge heightened awareness following a surge in suspected drug overdoses in Sussex County over the past week. DHSS today reports they are now seeing similar cases in Kent County. 

Since April 26, Kent County has witnessed 42 suspected overdoses, a concerning escalation that was previously omitted from safety updates. However, recent data underscores the necessity of including Kent County's situation, given its parallels to the unfolding events in Sussex.

During the period spanning April 26 to May 3, 2024, Sussex County experienced a significant surge in suspected overdoses, totaling 83 cases.

Additionally, toxicology tests are pending to confirm two further suspected overdose fatalities, bringing the total suspected overdose fatalities to five across Kent and Sussex counties during this timeframe.

The spike in overdoses has been linked to Bromazolam, a substance colloquially known as 'designer Xanax' or 'fake Xanax,' according to the Delaware Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health. Notably, this un-authorized substance, which impacts the respiratory system, has been detected in the drug supply previously, but its current concentration is notably higher.

Martha Gery, representing the Milford Advocacy for the Homeless, has voiced deep concern, noting the escalating impact on their community. She highlights the growing danger faced by service workers, who risk exposure while aiding others, stating, "What's happening is people who are helping other people are, you know, getting exposed to it because they are touching someone and it is very, very volatile."

In light of these developments, DHSS and DSP are urging the public to exercise extreme caution, advising against the consumption of unknown substances and advocating complete avoidance of illegal drugs.

Those grappling with substance abuse are urged to seek immediate assistance from medical professionals or addiction support services. Heightened awareness and proactive measures are vital in combating this concerning trend and safeguarding community well-being.

More information can be found here. 

