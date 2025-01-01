Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 6 PM EST FRIDAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM FRIDAY TO 6 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, west winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 5 ft expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 1 AM EST Friday. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 1 PM to 6 PM EST Friday. For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM Friday to 6 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&