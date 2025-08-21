SUSSEX CO., DE - Delaware's Department of Transportation announced Route 1 has reopened in both directions around the Indian River Inlet.
Officials closed northbound and southbound lanes between Bethany and Fenwick due to flooding last night.
DelDOT says replenished dunes held up against the ocean, with expected bayside flooding causing closures.
Crews will monitor conditions as the next high tide is expected around 8:30 a.m. and provide updates, as necessary.
Various roads across Sussex County remain closed due to flooding. For the latest updates, visit deldot.gov.