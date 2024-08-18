SUSSEX COUNTY, DE - DelDOT announced the closure of Route 1 near Dewey Beach due to flooding Sunday night.
As of 10 a.m. Monday morning, DelDOT said the left northbound lane had been reopened.
Delaware Department of Transportation announced at 6:45pm Sunday night that Route 1 Northbound at the Indian River Inlet Bridge is being closed to traffic at Fred Hudson Road. The closure is due to flooding on the north side of the bridge.
DelDOT says the next high tide is around 8:30pm. The closure will remain until water recedes and the road can be cleared.
Updates:
8:00pm - Route 1 Southbound is closed at Tower Road south of Dewey Beach. Route 1 northbound is still closed at Fred Hudson Road.
10:00pm - Route 1 remains closed in both directions in the area of the Indian River Inlet Bridge. DelDOT report that the flooding is a dune breach issue "on the north side of the bridge as a result of the impending full moon and tidal impacts of Hurricane Ernesto".
DelDOT will assist with cleanup and stabilizing the dunes throughout the night. They are asking those traveling Route 1 now through tomorrow morning's high tide (8:43am), to plan on taking an alternate route.