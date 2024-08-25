WORCESTER COUNTY, MD - The Route 90 Bridge traveling into Ocean City was closed Sunday night due to a motor vehicle collision.
The Ocean City Police Department posted to their official Facebook around 5:40pm on Sunday (August 25th) that the Route 90 Bridge leading into Ocean City was closed due to a motor vehicle collision.
Police are urging motorists to use alternative routes. OCPD suggests routes such as RT 50 or Delaware RT 54.
Delays are expected in and around the area.
UPDATE:
OCPD reported around 6:15pm that both lanes on RT 90 were reopened.
This is a developing story. We will update this article when more information becomes available.