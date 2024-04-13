SALISBURY, MD - Salisbury Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire early Saturday afternoon.
Salisbury Fire Department responded to the 6060 block of Gloucester Court in Salisbury, Maryland for the report of a structure fire. Officials say that on arrival, a large column of smoke was visible and coming from the two-story "wood frame" family dwelling. The fire was showing from the roof's overhangs and gable end windows as well, according to SPD.
An "aggressive" search was performed of the residence. During this search one dog was found, removed, revived, and transported to a vet for continued care.
Update:
Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal shared in a press release that the estimated loss of the structure is $270,000 and the contents loss is estimated at $30,000.
The origin of the fire is reported as starting on the residence's rear porch. Smoke alarms were present and activated at the time of the fire.
It took approximately 75 minutes to control the flames. A preliminary cause is still under investigation, according to Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshall.