SALISBURY, MD - The Salisbury Police Department requested the public's help in identifying two men in connection to a woman now missing for over two weeks.

As of Thursday afternoon, Police announced the men had been identified.

According to investigators, Shaquanna Rutherford, 25, was last seen near Salisbury City Park on or around May 20. On Tuesday, June 3, police said she was critically missing due to health concerns, but that there were no other suspicious health concerns.

On Thursday, June 5, however, police released what appeared to be security footage photographs of two men, asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them. Police did not specify how the two men may be connected. 

