SALISBURY, Md. – The Salisbury Fire Department responded to a shed fire Saturday night around 8 p.m. on the 3000 block of Wilton Avenue.
Facebook photos show the structure fully engulfed as crews worked to contain the flames.
The department reports the home was exposed to the blaze which reached into a forested area. Firefighters suppressed the flare-up before it caused any extensive damage to the shed’s surroundings.
According to the State Fire Marshal it took 25 firefighters from the Salisbury Fire Department about 20 minutes to get the fire under control. Damage is estimated to be $20,000 to the building and $10,000 to the contents, the fire marshal says.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
Authorities say the cause of the fire has been ruled an accident after the electrical system failed.