SALISBURY, Md. -- A contentious battle
over collective bargaining in Salisbury may be entering a new phase after the City Council voted Tuesday night to dissolve the city’s union agreement with municipal workers, including police officers and firefighters.
City leaders said the current agreement has become financially unsustainable, prompting the mayor and council to move forward with ending collective bargaining rights for affected city employees.
But opponents of the move say the fight is far from over.
By Wednesday morning, petition efforts were already underway in Salisbury to overturn the council’s decision and force the issue before voters.
"The saga is nowhere near from being ended," said Jared Schablein, who initiated the petition. "This is far from settled."
Union leaders and supporters are now organizing a signature-gathering campaign under Maryland law, which allows residents to petition recently passed measures to referendum.
Brandon Records, president of the Salisbury Career Firefighters, said the petition drive allows voters to decide the future of collective bargaining in the city directly.
"When we knock on the door, please answer, and please, please sign the petition so that it's actually the voters' will and not just a few people sitting in seats that think they represent the people," Records said.
Under Maryland law, petitioners have 40 days to collect signatures. Organizers will need signatures from at least 20% of registered voters in Salisbury to move the issue forward.
Schablein said he believes reaching that threshold is realistic.
"That's actually a really low number," said Schablein. "I mean, for someone who's worked in advocacy for issues like this before in the past, you know, getting 3,000 signatures is actually not that difficult."
The right to petition is protected under Maryland law, and at least one council member who voted to dissolve collective bargaining supported that right.
Council Vice President Sharon Dashiell, who voted in favor of ending the agreement, addressed the petition effort after Tuesday night’s meeting.
"Everyone has a right to do what they believe in," said Dashiell. "And, the turnout can't answer that. Whether it goes on the ballot, again, I don't have a crystal ball, but they have every right to do it."
Petition organizers now have until July 6 at 4:30 p.m. to collect the required signatures and turn in the petition to the city clerk's office.
If they succeed, Salisbury could be forced to hold a special election allowing voters to decide the future of collective bargaining in the city. Whether that election ultimately takes place and when it would be held remain unclear.
On May 29, the Wicomico County Lodge #111 Fraternal Order of Police responded to changes in collective bargaining and pay increases for the Salisbury Police Department. Their statement is below.
"The Fraternal Order of Police and the Salisbury City Police Department Negotiating Committee acknowledge the recent actions taken by the Salisbury City Council, with the support of the Mayor, regarding police officer compensation and the dissolution of collective bargaining and binding arbitration rights.
First and foremost, we are grateful that the Council recognized the urgent need to address officer compensation to prevent a potential mass exodus of experienced personnel from the Salisbury Police Department. The approved salary adjustments significantly increase starting pay for new officers and appropriately improve wages throughout the agency’s pay scale, bringing Salisbury officers more in line with surrounding law enforcement agencies in our region.
These long-overdue increases are an important investment in recruitment, retention, and the long-term stability of the department. Competitive compensation is essential to attracting and keeping qualified officers who are committed to serving and protecting the citizens of Salisbury.
At the same time, we recognize and respect the City Charter and the process followed by the Council in making these decisions regarding collective bargaining and binding arbitration rights. While we are disappointed to see those rights dissolved, the FOP remains committed to maintaining a professional and constructive relationship with city leadership moving forward.
Should the opportunity for collective bargaining be offered again in the future, we hope to work collaboratively with city officials to develop a fair and effective process that benefits both the officers of the Salisbury Police Department and the community they serve.
Our officers remain dedicated to serving the citizens of Salisbury with professionalism, integrity, and commitment every day."