SEAFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police say a 56-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Saturday night in Seaford.
According to DSP, a Yamaha XVS was headed west at high speed on River Road east of Woodland Ferry Road on May 9 at about 9:20 p.m. Investigators say the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve before falling over and skidding off the roadway.
The motorcyclist, a Seaford man, was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries but died on Sunday.
On Tuesday, May 11, police identified the man as 56-year-old Jeffrey Collins.
Delaware State Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them at 302-703-3267.